Smoke and Mirrors is an exciting new photography book exploring the connection between the car and the camera through the lens of two dozen photographers. One of the chapters showcases my “Mutant Vehicles” series, featuring a selection of images from the project along with an incisive write-up by journalist Adam Hay-Nicholls. As he writes in the introduction, “the images in this book, by some of the world’s best photographers, show cars at their most wild, playful and inventive.” The book is out now.